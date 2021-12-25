Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce $47.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.07 million. Camden National posted sales of $49.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $185.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.35 million to $186.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $186.91 million, with estimates ranging from $184.51 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAC. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camden National by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 32.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 37.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.93. Camden National has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

