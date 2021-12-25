$245.22 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post sales of $245.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.05 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $796.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $878.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,392. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

