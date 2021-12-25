Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Target Price at $90.00

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,276,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,909 shares of company stock valued at $97,991,875 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. 491,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,813. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

