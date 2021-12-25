WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 263.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in WM Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WM Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 257,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAPS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,840. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

