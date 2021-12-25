PCHAIN (PI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

