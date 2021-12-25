Minereum Price Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $23,598.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,149,132 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

