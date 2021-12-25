Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Absolute Software had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 220,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $472.11 million, a P/E ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

