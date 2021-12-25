Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Global Medical REIT also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 496,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,638. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

