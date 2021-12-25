Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.47. Ferro has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

