CUTcoin Trading Down 4.9% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.05 million and approximately $1,109.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.16 or 0.00225806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003075 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029799 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.52 or 0.00504934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00075440 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,449,007 coins and its circulating supply is 152,449,007 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

