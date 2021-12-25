DAD Market Cap Achieves $92.04 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $92.04 million and $1.43 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.