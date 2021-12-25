$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to report sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $5.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.19 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $25.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

FTRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 91,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,360. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

