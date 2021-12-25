$366.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post sales of $366.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.04 million to $384.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.00. 316,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

