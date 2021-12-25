Signature Chain Trading 26% Lower This Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SIGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.