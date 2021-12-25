Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to announce sales of $281.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

NYSE:UP traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.