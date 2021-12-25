$121.31 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $121.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.20 million and the highest is $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $476.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $508.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 728,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,605. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $65.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 152.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 389.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

