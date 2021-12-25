$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.73. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,753. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

