Cat Token Market Cap Reaches $3.43 Million (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $106,515.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00316934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000737 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

