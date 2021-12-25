Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.20. 1,421,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,073. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

