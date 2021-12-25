$0.02 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Infinera posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 977,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 44.2% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

