-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

CCCC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $92,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,115 shares of company stock valued at $861,076 in the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

