$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

In related news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $236.46. 844,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

