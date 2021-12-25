WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.65. 733,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,324. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

