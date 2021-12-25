Keep Network Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $429.71 million and $22.06 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 601,921,366 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

