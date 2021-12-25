Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $83.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.52 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $313.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.48. 3,467,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $418.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

