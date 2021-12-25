Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OII stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,174. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 3.32.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
