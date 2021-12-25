Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,174. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

