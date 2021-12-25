Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE CHP.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.93. 61,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.53 and a 12 month high of C$15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.