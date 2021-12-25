Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.54 ($52.29).

PHIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a one year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

