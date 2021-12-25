ZBG Token Price Tops $0.0214 on Major Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $186,550.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

