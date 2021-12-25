Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENRFF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ENRFF remained flat at $$5.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

