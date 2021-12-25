Upfiring Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 150.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $489.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 107.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.90 or 0.00384312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008695 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.13 or 0.01249896 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

