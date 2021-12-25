ForTube (FOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.53 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and $4.53 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

