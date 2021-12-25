Dock Price Hits $0.0730 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $54.04 million and $12.22 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 868,543,988 coins and its circulating supply is 740,675,250 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

