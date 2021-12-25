II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,231. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

