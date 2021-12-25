Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 213,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,792. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

