Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 199.63%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Adynxx.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -35.93% -21.14% -17.19% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 4.72 -$7.84 million ($0.36) -12.36 Adynxx $2.22 million N/A -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

