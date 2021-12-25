$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

VOYA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,454. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

