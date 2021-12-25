$734.15 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report sales of $734.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the lowest is $727.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $734.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.30. 724,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,900. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. Comerica has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

