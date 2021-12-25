OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.85 Million

Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce sales of $902.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $918.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

OneMain stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 703,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. OneMain has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 171.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OneMain by 14.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,291,000 after acquiring an additional 62,066 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $1,911,000.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

