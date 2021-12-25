Agrello Hits Market Capitalization of $262,908.52 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Agrello coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a market capitalization of $262,908.52 and approximately $15.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Agrello has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Agrello

Agrello is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

