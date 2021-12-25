Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $65.44. 2,920,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

