Rage Fan Reaches Market Cap of $764,066.42 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $764,066.42 and $21,279.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.43 or 0.07963016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,939.84 or 1.00047368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

