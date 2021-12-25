Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Achieves $9.97 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $9.97 million and $1.12 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,211,056 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

