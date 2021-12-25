Analysts Set Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Target Price at $20.60

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

HEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 164,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.