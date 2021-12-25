Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CHYHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 60,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,256. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

