Analysts Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) PT at $67.00

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 88.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 392,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 77.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 132.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,671 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

