Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Michael Zacharia purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 157,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

TRIN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,245. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $469.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

