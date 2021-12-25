C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 170,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $7,671,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,309 shares of company stock valued at $29,091,765 over the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.25. 2,710,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,852. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $176.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -24.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

