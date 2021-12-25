Analysts Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) PT at SEK 235.25

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 235.25.

Several research firms recently commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

