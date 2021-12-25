Crust Network (CRU) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.80 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.59 or 0.00018796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and $2.80 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

